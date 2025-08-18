'India Will Boycott Pakistan Game'

'Ye match bilkul nahi khelna chahiye, aur khelenge bhi nahi, ye main daave ke saath keh sakta hoon.'

IMAGE: Will India-Pak fans get their big match? Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

The countdown to the Asia Cup 2025 has been overshadowed by tensions beyond cricket.

With fixtures hinting at as many as three India-Pakistan games, questions loom large over whether the matches will go ahead in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, 2025 that killed 26 people.

Against this charged backdrop, the announcement of India-Pakistan fixtures in the Asia Cup has ignited a storm of controversy.

Amid the debate, cricketer-turned-politician Kedar Jadhav made his stance clear, declaring that India should boycott the September 14 game against Pakistan.

IMAGE: Kedar Jadhav said India will boycott the September 14 game against Pakistan. Photograph: Kedar Jadhav/Instagram

'The Indian team should not play at all. Wherever India plays, it will always win, but this match should not be played at all,' Jadhav told the media on Sunday.

'Ye match bilkul nahi khelna chahiye, aur khelenge bhi nahi, ye main daave ke saath keh sakta hoon (This match should not be played and will not be played, I can say this with certainty).'