Drop Tilak for Shreyas in Asia Cup squad?

Drop Tilak for Shreyas in Asia Cup squad?

By REDIFF CRICKET
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
August 18, 2025 17:30 IST

Shreyas merits Asia Cup spot based on IPL performance, reckons Aakash Chopra.

Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer was the sixth-highest run-getter and had his best IPLseason, scoring 604 runs in 17 matches at an average of 50.33, strike rate of 175.07 and six fifties. Photograph: BCCI

Former India opener Akash Chopra has said that Shreyas Iyer 'needs to be spoken about' following his performances in the Indian Premier League and the Champions Trophy earlier this year.

The BCCI is all set to announce the team for the Asia Cup T20 on Wednesday. The tournament kick starts on September 9 in Dubai.

 

Iyer, along with Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal fights for a spot in the top-order for the tournament. Iyer finished as India's top run-getter and overall second-highest run-getter in their Champions Trophy 2025 title run, scoring 243 runs in five matches and innings at an average of 48.60 with two half-centuries and a best score of 79.

Later, in IPL 2025, Iyer ended up as the sixth-highest run-getter and had his best season, scoring 604 runs in 17 matches at an average of 50.33, strike rate of 175.07 and six fifties. His best score was an unbeaten 97.

He played a massive role in taking PBKS to their first IPL final since 2014, but the team fell short by six runs to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

'Shreyas Iyer needs to be spoken about because when we were watching the Champions Trophy, no Indian player was better than him in the middle overs. He was the guy who was taking the attack to the opposition. He was the guy who was hitting boundaries whenever he wished, and removing the pressure on the batter at the other end,' Chopra said on the Youtube channel.

'After that came the IPL. There were plenty of pressures. This was Shreyas Iyer's best-ever IPL season. We have repeatedly seen that T20 selections are based on IPL performances. We have seen that with Varun Chakaravarthy, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and everyone. If we see it from that token, Shreyas Iyer deserves to play,' he observed.

Aakash also added that Tilak would bat at number three or four and looks "unstoppable" as India's number three. In 13 T20Is as India's designated number three, Tilak has managed 443 runs at an average of 55.37, with a strike rate of almost 170, with two centuries and two fifties.

'Since he bats lower down the order in the IPL, it is an apples vs oranges comparison. If you see his numbers, you feel the guy has not done anything wrong,' he said.

Chopra feels that dropping Tilak could help India maintain a left-right combination, with Abhishek, Samson, Iyer and Suryakumar offering that combination.

'Will you drop Tilak Varma from the XI because I believe Shreyas Iyer's best place to bat is either number three or four? If he goes to No. 5, I think it will be a little too low in T20 cricket, and Surya is at No. 4,' Chopra concluded.

On Sunday, Chopra had said that he sees Shreyas recieving a call-up to the Asia Cup squad but finding a spot in the Playing XI will be hard.

REDIFF CRICKET
