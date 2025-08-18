Why Gill May Not Be Picked For Asia Cup

IMAGE: Shubman Gill last played a T20 International in July 202, when he featured in two games of the three game series in Sri Lanka. Photograph: BCCI

Despite his dream run with the bat in England, Shubman Gill is unlikely to be picked in the Indian T20 team for the Asia Cup as the selectors don't see him fitting into the playing XI.



Gill enjoyed a phenomenal run with the bat in England, piling up 754 runs at an average of 75.40 with four centuries. He has an impressive record in ODIs, with 2,775 runs in 55 matches at an average of 59.04. However, the 25 year old has struggled to break into the Indian T20 team.



He last played a T20 International in July last year when he featured in two games of the three game series in Sri Lanka.



Following virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma'S retirements last year after the T20 World Cup victory, India brought in a host of young players into the team.

Senior pro Sanju Samson made an impressive comeback to the Indian team with three centuries in five matches last year to seal his spot as the opener along with young Abhishek Sharma, who has made a smashing start to his India career with 535 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of 193.84, having hit two centuries and as many fifties.



Abhishek was unstoppable during the T20I series against England in January when he smashed 279 runs at a strike rate of 219.68, while also picking up three wickets to underline his utility as an all-rounder.



Samson and Abhishek have opened for India in the last 12 T20Is and it would be unwise to break up a successful opening pair going into an important tournament like the Asia Cup.



Left-hander Tilak Varma has been consistent at No. 3 with 749 runs in 25 matches at a strike rate of 155, including back to back centuries against South Africa and an unbeaten 72 against England in January.



With Captain Suryakumar Yadav forming a vital cog of the batting line-up at No. 4, it is proving difficult for the selectors to find a slot for Gill.



'If Gill is included then he will straight away bat at the top and if he doesn't get a game then there is no point in having him. At the same time it will be unfair on Sanju who did well in the past. If Gill gets in then Sanju might have to miss out,' a BCCI source told The Indian Express newspaper.



Such has been the problem of plenty for selectors in the T20 format that they are finding it difficult to even accommodate Yashasvi Jaiswal -- a proven performer in T20 cricket.



Like Gill, Jaiswal also excelled well with the bat in IPL 2025 but even he hasn't featured in the Indian T20 team for the past 12 months. The selectors are likely to pick either Gill or Jaiswal as the third opener for the Asia Cup.

IMAGE: Leading Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, Shreyas Iyer slammed 607 runs in 17 matches at an incredible strike rate of 175.07, making it hard for the selectors to ignore his claims. Photograph: BCCI

Shreyas Iyer has emerged as a strong candidate to make his way into the Indian T20 team after nearly 20 months following his smashing performances with the bat in IPL 2025. Leading Punjab Kings, Iyer slammed 607 runs in 17 matches at an incredible strike rate of 175.07, making it hard for the selectors to ignore his claims.



All-rounders Hardik Pandya at No. 5 followed by Axar Patel are certain starters but there is fierce competition for the one remaining lower order finisher's role.



Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar are in contention along with Wicket-keeper-Batter Jitesh Sharma, who is likely to be picked instead of the injured Rishabh Pant.



Jitesh is likely to be picked as the second wicket-keeper allowing the team the flexibility to change their combination. If Gill or Jaiswal replace Samson as the opener then Jitesh will don the gloves and play as a finisher with the bat -- a role where he has excelled for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be picked after he expressed his willingness to the selectors to play in the Asia Cup. Arshdeep Singh is set to be his pace partner, with the likes of Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami in the running for the third seamer's slot.

Among the spinners, India has two match-winning wrist spinners in Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy, both of whom are set to find a place in the 15-man squad.

Spin all-rounders Axar and Sundar could also prove to be quite effective with the ball in slow conditions in the UAE, where the Asia Cup will be played next month.



India's likely squad for the Asia Cup:



Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Hardik Pandya, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj/Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal/Shubman Gill.