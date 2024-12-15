News
Home  » Cricket » U19 Asia Cup: Sonam powers India to win over Pakistan

U19 Asia Cup: Sonam powers India to win over Pakistan

Source: PTI
December 15, 2024 18:58 IST
Ledt-arm spinner Sonam Yadav picked 4 for 6 to help India restrict Pakistan to a paltry 67 for 7 in their Under 19 Asia Cup Group A match in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday 

IMAGE: Ledt-arm spinner Sonam Yadav picked 4 for 6 to help India restrict Pakistan to a paltry 67 for 7 in their Under 19 Asia Cup Group A match in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaysia Cricket/X

Riding on a brilliant four-wicket haul by 17-year-old spinner Sonam Yadav and an entertaining innings by G Kamilini, India thrashed Pakistan by nine wickets in a Group A match of the U19 Women's T20 Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Left-arm spinner Sonam delivered her best international bowling figures of 4 for 6, helping India restrict the Pakistan to just 67/7 in 20 overs. The total was then overhauled in 7.5 overs, with Kamilini playing a stroke-filled, unbeaten knock of 44 runs off just 29 deliveries.

 

Electing to bat, only two Pakistan players, opener Komal Khan (24) and Fatima Khan (11) managed double-digit scores, with Sonam slaying the entire middle-order to send them reeling at 43 for six.

In reply, India lost opener Trisha Gongadi for a duck before Kamilini and Sanika Chalke (19 not out) were involved in an unbeaten match-winning 67-run partnership.

Wicketkeeper-batter Kamilini, 16, smashed four boundaries and three sixes to decimate the feeble Pakistan attack.

India will next play Nepal in their last Group A outing on Tuesday before the teams for the Super Four stage are decided.

Brief scores: Pakistan U19: 67 for 7 in 20 overs (Komal Khan 24, Sonam Yadav 4/6) lost to India U19: 68 for 1 in 7.5 overs (G Kamilini 44 not out) by 9 wickets.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
