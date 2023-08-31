Asia Cup: India-Pakistan, In Numbers

IMAGE: Heading into the Asia Cup, India hold a slight edge over Pakistan with a better head-to-head record. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

As we gear up for another India-Pakistan classic, let's roll the years back and take a look at how the two sides have fared against each other in the ODI format.

India head into the tournament as the most successful side in the ODI Asia Cup, having won the tournament six times in the ODI format and once in T20I. This includes the earliest competition in 1984 and the last edition in 2018.

India's record at the Asia Cup

Overall, India have played 49 ODIs in the Asia Cup; their opener against Pakistan on Saturday will be their 50th ODI match in the tournament. India have won 31 games.

Only one other nation holds a better win record than India in the tournament and that is Sri Lanka who have won 34 ODIs in the Asia Cup.

In the 50 over format, the Asia Cup have had 13 editions, with India playing 12 of them. The only edition India missed out on was in 1986.

IMAGE: India will open their Asia Cup campaign with a blockbuster clash against Pakistan in Pallekele on Saturday, September 2. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

India vs Pakistan overall head-to-head in ODIs:

Overall in ODIs, Pakistan hold a better head-to-head over India.

The two sides have faced off in 132 ODI matches, with the Men in Green winning on 73 occasions. India won 53 times.

In their last three ODI meetings, India have walked away with comfortable wins over Pakistan.

India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup ODIs

Coming to the Asia Cup, India and Pakistan have faced off against each other 13 times in the ODI format.

While the Men in Blue have won seven games, Pakistan have registered five wins against their neighbours. One game was washed out.

India have won the Asia Cup six times; Pakistan twice.

India first won the Asia Cup in 1984. Pakistan had to wait till 2000 to win its first Asia Cup title.

India crowned champions in 1984, 1988, 1990, 1995, 2010, 2018

Pakistan crowned champions in 2000, 2012

Last Asia Cup ODI meeting: The last time the two sides met in an ODI Asia Cup match was in 2018 in Dubai. India defeated Pakistan by 9 wickets in the Super 4 stage.

Match Time: India vs Pakistan match gets underway at 3 pm IST.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports channels. The live telecast will be streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app.