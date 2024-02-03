News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Jaiswal 3rd Youngest Indian To Score 200

Jaiswal 3rd Youngest Indian To Score 200

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 03, 2024 11:27 IST
IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his double ton on Day 2 of the second Test against England, February 3, 2024. Photograph: BCCI
 

The other Indian batters may have struggled to get runs, but young Yashasvi Jaiswal was playing in a league of his own.

After his 100 pulled India out of trouble on Day 1 at the ACA-VDCA cricket stadium, the first session of Day 2 belong to Jaiswal as he eased to his double ton.

He brought up his 200 with a boundary off Shoaib Bashir. Consider it a gift from Bashir as he bowled a full toss on the pads with Jaiswal on 197.

The opener swept it through square leg to bring up the double ton with a boundary.

Celebrating the big moment, 22-year-old Jaiswal first raised his bat and kissed his helmet. Then he dropped his bat and helmet on the ground, stood with his legs apart and blew a kiss to mark the special occasion.

Jaiswal's 200 came off 277 balls. On his Test debut last year, Jaiswal scored 171 against the West Indies.

At 22 years and 37 days, Jaiswal, is only behind Vinod Kambli and Sunil Gavaskar on the list of youngest Indian batters to score 200 runs in Test cricket.

While Kambli scored a double ton aged 21 years and 32 days, Gavaskar made 200 at 21 years and 277 days.

How Jaiswal celebrated his double ton:

 

 

 

 

 

REDIFF CRICKET
England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

