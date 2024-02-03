'Time running out very fast for Gill, Iyer'

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill failed to make an impact in the first innings of the second Test against England. Photograph: BCCI

While Yashasvi Jaiswal's double ton took centre-stage in the ongoing second Test against England, trouble deepened for two batters.

Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer's indifferent show continued as both departed without making an impact in the first innings of the second Test in Visakhapatnam.

Does this put their place in the team in jeopardy? Former India opener Aakash Chopra believes so.

Both Gill and Iyer got off to decent starts in the second Test. Gill failed to convert it into a big score once again as he fell for 34, while Iyer too threw away his wicket, departing for 27.

'Time is running out very fast for Gill and Iyer. They have one more knock and I really hope that they score runs because if their next knocks do not go good, the problems will become grave for both of them,' Chopra said on his Youtube channel.

'Shubman Gill got a start. He played slightly aggressively at the start for sure, but after that, he got three edges in James Anderson's two overs,' Gill pointed out.

'The third edge carried to the 'keeper. He wasted a good start. 34 runs is not going to be enough, Chopra added.

'Shreyas Iyer also gave a disappointing performance. The way he was moving around was not giving much confidence.

'You generally do not move around like that against a fast bowler in Test cricket.

'He was moving a lot even though there wasn't much pace in the short balls and eventually he got out. You can say the ball stayed a little low and that he was slightly unlucky, but he was not stable on the crease.'

Gill has failed to fire in the longest format of the game since the ICC World Test Championship against Australia in June last year. Gill has scored just 207 runs in 12 innings at a poor average of 18.81, with a best score of 36.

In his last seven Tests and 11 innings, Iyer has scored 158 runs with a best score of 35.