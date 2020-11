November 30, 2020 12:45 IST

The final game in the three match ODI series between India and Australia will be played on December 2 at Canberra starting 0910 IST.

IMAGE: The Aussies celebrate the fall of an Indian wicket in the second ODI at Sydney, November 29, 2020. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Australia has won the ODI series by winning two of the three games played.

Will Kohli's men salvage some pride by winning the third game? Or will it be an Aussie whitewash?

