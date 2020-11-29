News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: Australia vs India, 2nd ODI, Sydney

PIX: Australia vs India, 2nd ODI, Sydney

November 29, 2020 13:48 IST
Images from the second One-Day International between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground, on Sunday.

Scorecard

Steve Smith

IMAGE: Steve Smith celebrates after completing his century during the second ODI against India in Sydney. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Steve Smith led an imperious display from Australia's top-order batsmen with his second straight century as the hosts piled on a massive 389 for four against India's listless bowlers in the second one-day international in Sydney on Sunday.

 

The match followed a script similar to Friday's opener at the Sydney Cricket Ground that Australia won by 66 runs, with captain Aaron Finch opting to bat after winning the toss.

Glenn Maxwell

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell on the attack. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Finch and his opening partner David Warner put on 142 for the first wicket in the second one-day match, after their 156-run stand on Friday, as India's bowlers, who had conceded 374-6 in the last match, struggled in hot and blustery conditions.

Finch, who made 114 in the previous match, fell for 60 while Warner was run out for 83 by a direct hit from the deep while trying to steal a second run.

IMAGE: Australia's openers Aaron Finch and David Warner. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

It was left to Smith to continue Australia's quest for a big total and the right-hander delivered, mixing powerful hits with deft touches to pick up boundaries during his fluent knock.

Smith completed his 11th ton in the format in 62 balls and fell on 104 to all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who before Sunday had not bowled in international cricket since September last year due to a lower back injury.

Steve Smith

IMAGE: Steve Smith hits a boundary. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Glenn Maxwell's belligerent unbeaten 63 from 29 balls, which included four sixes and an equal number of fours, and a stroke-filled 70 from Marnus Labuschagne helped Australia build on the strong platform and finish with a flourish.

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

