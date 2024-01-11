News
SEE: Djoko Hits Steve Smith For 6!

SEE: Djoko Hits Steve Smith For 6!

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 11, 2024 19:29 IST
IMAGE: Novak Djokovic hits Steve Smith for a six at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Thursday, January 11, 2023. Photograph and Videos: Australian Open/Instagram
 

Novak Djokovic tried his hand at cricket as he bowled and batted against Australian star cricketer Steve Smith at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Thursday.

Djokovic, who is targetting a 25th Grand Slam at the 2024 Australian Open starting on Monday, smashed a few deliveries from Smith into the stands although he needs to work more on his bowling.

Later it was Smith's turn to impress with the racquet. The Australian did well to return a full-blooded serve from the Serbian great, who was left pleasantly surprised by his opponent's tennis skills.

 

'Game recognise game', the Australian Open captioned the Instagram video.

REDIFF CRICKET
