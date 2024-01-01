News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shreyas Iyer's battle with bounce continues

Shreyas Iyer's battle with bounce continues

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 01, 2024 18:14 IST
Shreyas Iyer

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/X

Shreyas Iyer's struggles against short-pitched deliveries persist, evident in a recent net session where he faced a barrage of such balls.

Despite his well-documented weakness against the short ball, Iyer showed displeasure when questioned about it during the ODI World Cup.

The Centurion Test further exposed his challenges with bounce, as he appeared uneasy facing deliveries above waist height.

During the net session, Sri Lankan left-arm side-armer Nuwan Senaviratne bowled one that hit Iyer on the stomach, causing a momentary pause in his batting as he recovered from the impact.

 

Despite being an automatic choice in the playing XI, Iyer struggled to display confidence and solidity, especially against the rising deliveries from the throwdown specialists positioned 18 yards away.

The episode highlighted his ongoing struggle with deliveries at an awkward height.

In a separate development, Shardul Thakur, who suffered a hit on the left shoulder in a previous throwdown session at Centurion, returned to training primarily as a batter. Although he refrained from bowling, Shardul batted in both the center and throwdown nets.

Despite the earlier discomfort, he looked in good form as he faced short deliveries without any apparent issues.

As India trails in the two-match series following a heavy defeat in the opener, the team faces challenges ahead.

REDIFF CRICKET
What India need to do to win 2nd Test at Cape Town...
'Why's Virat not captain of Test team?'
How Tendulkar aced SA conditions
Aamir, Kiran On Koffee With Karan Finale
Shah to chair key J-K security meet on Tuesday
Kohli's special net prep to tackle Nandre Burger
Warner's fondest memories and unfulfilled dreams

