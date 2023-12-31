'Why's Virat not captain of Test team?'

IMAGE: As captain, Virat Kohli scored 5,608 runs in Tests at an average of 53.40, with 18 centuries and 18 fifties in 111 innings and a best score of 254*.

Under his leadership, India was also the No. 1 Test team for multiple years in a row.

Following India's massive defeat to South Africa in the first Test, retired cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath argues Virat Kohli must lead the team in Tests, instead of Rohit Sharma.

'Kohli has a great record as a Test leader. He has scored more than 5,000 runs with an average of 52+ as a captain. He has 40 wins and 17 losses in 68 Tests. He led us to a tremendous victory in the Australia series. He has the most wins as Test captain after Graeme Smith, Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh,' Badrinath said on his YouTube channel.

'Why is he (Virat) not the captain of the Test team? I want to raise this valid question. He is a better Test batter. There is no comparison between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. He is a big player in terms of Test cricket. He has scored runs everywhere. Why is he not leading and a weaker player?' Badrinath asked.

'As far as I am concerned, a weaker player who is not yet proven as an opener. He has been in and out. We can consider all of that. But I think Rohit Sharma has not proven himself as an opener outside India. Why is he there?' Badrinath added.

Before giving up the captaincy, Kohli led India in 68 Tests, winning 40, losing 17 and drawing 11. His win percentage was over 58 percent as a skipper. He also led India to a series win in Australia and numerous memorable Test and series wins in England, South Africa, the West Indies and Sri Lanka.

Rohit has a fine Test record, having scored 3,682 runs in 53 Tests at an average of 45.45, with 10 centuries and 16 fifties in 90 innings. But his record in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) nations, where India has been weak historically, is not very good.

In 21 Tests across these countries, Rohit has scored 1,182 runs at an average of 30.30, with a century and six fifties in 42 innings.