'Dus saal ho gaye yaar'

SEE: Rohit Sharma smiles while signing autographs at Manuka Oval in Canberra, on Sunday. VIDEO: BCCI/X

Rohit Sharma is a fan magnet in India and abroad.

And so when the Indian captain was on an autograph-signing spree after his team beat Australian PM's XI in Canberra, on Sunday, he was caught by a sweet surprise.

An ardent fan of his, checked into Manuka Oval, called out his names multiple times before finally get his autograph after a 10-year long wait.

'Rohit bhai please, dus saal ho gaye hain yaar (it's been 10 years). Rohit bhai Mumbai cha raja (king of Mumbai),' the fan was heard saying, as Rohit broke into a smile while obliging the fan.

'The wait of a decade finally ends. A fan waited for 10 years to get a @ImRo45 autograph and yesterday was his lucky day,' the BCCI shared the video of the moment on social media.

India beat PM's XI by six wickets in the warmup match which was reduced to 46-over-a-side contest due to inclement weather. Rohit batted at No. 4 in the match and was dismissed after making just three runs.

Having missed the first Test of the five-match series against Australia due to the birth of his second child, Rohit will back to lead the Indian team in the second match beginning in Adelaide of Friday.