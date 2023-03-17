News
India to take on Ireland in T20I series in Malahide

India to take on Ireland in T20I series in Malahide

Source: PTI
March 17, 2023 16:18 IST
IMAGE: The Indian team will travel to Malahide for a three-match T20I series against Ireland. Photograph: Sarah Reed/Getty Images

The Indian T20 team will take on Ireland in a three-match T20 series in August this year, Cricket Ireland said in a statement on Friday.

“Irish cricket fans will be able to enjoy watching the world's number one T20 International side, India, when the Asian juggernauts return to Malahide for a three-match T20I series this August,” Cricket Ireland said in its statement.

Hardik Pandya, the new T20 captain, had led the team during the two-match series at the same venue last year.

 

However, with the 50-over World Cup in sight one wonders if the BCCI would risk playing Hardik in a series that will offer little or no context to India's preparation for the ODI World Cup in India.

But the series, which is scheduled to be played from August 18 to 23, does mean a lot for the Irish board as the broadcast revenues generated through the rubber will make them more stable financially.

"Summer 2023 will be a feast of men's cricket but will look very different to normal for fans. We can today confirm India visiting Ireland for a second consecutive year and confirm the World Cup Super League series against Bangladesh will proceed in early May.

"This is on top of the already announced Test match at Lord's in June and the three-match ODI series in September against England," Warren Deutrom, Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland, said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
