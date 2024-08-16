India to play two-day day-night tour match in Australia

IMAGE: India are set to play a five-match Test series in Australia, starting in Perth in November. Photograph: BCCI

The visiting Indian cricket team will play a two-day day-night tour match against Australia's Prime Minister's XI between the first two Tests of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy later this year.

India and Australia meet in five-Test series starting in Perth on November 22.

It will be first time since the 1991-92 season that the two heavyweights will meet over five Tests in a series.

The Indian team will play a tour-day day-night tour match against the Prime Minister XI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on November 30 and December 1, Cricket Australia said on their website.

The fixture has been added in the itinerary to help the Indian team prepare for the day-night Test at Adelaide, having played one such game on their previous tour in 2020-21.

“This year's Prime Minister's XI fixture — which will highlight the strong cricket bonds that stretch back to India's independence in 1947 and celebrate the nations' ever-strengthening economic, cultural and community ties — also features an historic first,” CA said.

“While it represents the fourth time India have tackled a PM's XI in Australia, the event has not previously been fought out over two days, with the initial 48 fixtures (against touring teams and ATSIC Chairman's XI) dating back to 1951 hosting one-day games,” it added.

Johnson sidelined for Aus tour of UK

Left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson has been ruled out due to a side strain he picked up while featuring in The Hundred.

Johnson made his international debut in August 2023 and has so far featured in six international games. He has six T20I scalps so far, at an average of 26.66. The left-arm speedster was expected to fill in for Mitchell Starc, who was rested for the T20I leg of the tour.

“He (Johnson) will return home for further assessment rehabilitation before the Australian summer,” A statement from Cricket Australia said.

Bowling all-rounder Sean Abbott, also featuring in The Hundred, will take Johnson’s place. Abbott, who was initially due to feature in just the ODI leg of the tour, has played 15 T20Is, with 15 scalps at an average of 26.60.

Abbott along with Xavier Bartlett and Nathan Ellis will shoulder the fast bowling responsibilities, with support from all-rounders Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis,and Aaron Hardie.

Australia's tour of the UK kicks off with a three-match T20I series against Scotland, which the side will play from September 4-7. The side will then play a three-match T20I series in England followed by a five-game ODI series.

Australia T20I squad for the UK tour:

Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Australia's schedule for the UK tour:

September 4: First T20I v Scotland, The Grange, Edinburgh

September 6: Second T20I v Scotland, The Grange, Edinburgh

September 7: Third T20I v Scotland, The Grange, Edinburgh

September 11: First T20I v England, Rose Bowl, Southampton

September 13: Second T20I v England, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

September 15: Third T20I v England, Old Trafford Manchester

September 19: First ODI v England, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

September 21: Second ODI v England, Headingley, Leeds

September 24: Third ODI v England, Riverside, Chester-le-Street

September 27: Fourth ODI v England, Lord's, London

September 29: Fifth ODI v England, County Ground, Bristol

Teenage prodigy named in South Africa T20 squad for Windies series

Teenage fast bowler Kwena Maphaka and all-rounder Jason Smith have been called up to South Africa’s Twenty20 squad for the first time for a three-match series in the West Indies, Cricket South Africa announced on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old Maphaka was named player of the tournament at this year’s under-19 World Cup in South Africa and later landed a contract in the Indian Premier League while hard-hitting middle-order batter Smith impressed with both his batting and bowling in domestic T20 competition.

The 15-man South African side return to the Caribbean after finishing runners-up to India at the T20 World Cup in June but with a changed squad that is without several key players.

"Several players were not considered for this series due to either injury, being in a conditioning block that is related to workload management, or their participation in ongoing T20 leagues," said coach Rob Walter.

"This tour allows us to continue developing our player pool whilst maintaining the core of experienced players. It will also expose our emerging talent to quality international opposition, similar to the last time we played against the West Indies in May.

"Kwena has been identified as a player with significant potential, and this tour presents a great opportunity to include him in the Proteas environment and gain valuable international experience," he said in a statement.

There is a recall for Rassie van der Dussen, who was a surprise omission from the World Cup line-up.

The three matches will all be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago on Aug. 23, 25 and 27.

Squad: Aiden Markram (Titans, captain), Ottneil Baartman (Dolphins), Nandre Burger (Western Province), Donovan Ferreira (Titans), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks (both Lions), Patrick Kruger (Warriors), Kwena Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder (both Lions), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Jason Smith (Dolphins), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Lizaad Williams (Titans).