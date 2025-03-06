HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » India to play tri-series in Sri Lanka ahead of ODI WC

India to play tri-series in Sri Lanka ahead of ODI WC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
1 Minute Read
Share:

March 06, 2025 18:35 IST

Indian women's cricket team

IMAGE: India will host the ICC Women's ODI World Cup later this year. Photograph: BCCI

Sri Lanka will host a women's ODI tri-series involving India and South Africa from April 27 to May 11, the country's cricket board said on Thursday.

The tri-series will be crucial in their build-up for the 50-overs World Cup slated to be held later this year in India.

The three competing teams will play four matches each — all day games — with the tournament to be held at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, an SLC statement read.

 

The tournament will begin with India taking on Sri Lanka.

"Each team will play four games, and the top two teams will qualify to play the finals on the 11th of May, 2025," the SLC said on their website.

Schedule:

April 27: India vs Sri Lanka

April 29: India vs South Africa

May 1: Sri Lanka vs South Africa

May 4: India vs Sri Lanka

May 6: India vs South Africa

May 8: Sri Lanka vs South Africa

May 11: Final.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Shami is a criminal: Barelvi cleric
Shami is a criminal: Barelvi cleric
Football ace Chhetri comes out of retirement
Football ace Chhetri comes out of retirement
The Finest Spinner Who Never Played For India
The Finest Spinner Who Never Played For India
'Blessed to have gotten the time to spend with him'
'Blessed to have gotten the time to spend with him'
'India know the surface, but we're ready for scrap'
'India know the surface, but we're ready for scrap'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Everyday Indian Spices Good For Your Health

webstory image 2

10 Lovely Fauji Towns With A Retro Vibe

webstory image 3

Easy, Peas-y: 17 Lovely Recipes With Peas

VIDEOS

Udhampur: Torrential rains cause huge cracks in roads1:40

Udhampur: Torrential rains cause huge cracks in roads

Rahul Gandhi arrives in Mumbai, set to visit Adani redevelopment project 0:55

Rahul Gandhi arrives in Mumbai, set to visit Adani...

Modi enjoys beauty of snow-capped mountains in Mukhwa, Uttarakhand1:16

Modi enjoys beauty of snow-capped mountains in Mukhwa,...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD