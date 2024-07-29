News
India to host T20 Asia Cup in 2025

Source: PTI
July 29, 2024 20:34 IST
IMAGE: BCCI president Roger Binny with secretary Jay Shah. Photograph: BCCI

India will host the next edition of the men's Asia Cup cricket tournament in the T20 format in 2025 as a pre-cursor to the T20 World Cup scheduled in the country in 2026, the Asian Cricket Council stated in its Invitation for Expression of Interest (IEOI).

The Asia Cup is always used as a dress rehearsal for the global event and played in the format in which the World Cup will be held.

 

The 2023 edition, hosted by Pakistan Cricket Board, was held in

the 'Hybrid Model' as India refused to travel to the neighbouring country and played its matches in Sri Lanka.

The 2027 Asia Cup will be held in ODI format in Bangladesh as the 50-over World Cup is scheduled in South Africa in the same year.

The T20 Asia Cup in India and 50-over continental event in Bangladesh in 2027 will comprise of 13 games each as there are 26 matches allocated in the said period.

"'Men's Asia Cup Tournament' means the biennial senior men's cricket tournament organised and administered by the ACC involving designated Members, and shall include
participation by the teams from Afghanistan, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and one Non Test playing Member of ACC selected through qualifying events," the ACC stated in its IEOI statement.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
