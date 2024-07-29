News
Jaiswal dominates: First to score 1000 runs in 2024

Jaiswal dominates: First to score 1000 runs in 2024

Source: ANI
July 29, 2024 14:23 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 30 off 15 balls in the second T20I. Photograph: BCCI/X

India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his meteoric rise in international cricket, becoming the first-ever player to touch the 1,000-run mark in international cricket in this calendar year.

Jaiswal accomplished this milestone during his side's second T20I match against Sri Lanka at Pallekele.

During a run-chase of a target of 78 runs in a rain-affected game, Jaiswal smacked a quickfire 30 in just 15 balls, with three fours and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 200.00.

 

In just 13 matches this year, Jaiswal has scored 1,023 runs at an average of 63.93 and a strike rate of 94.54, with two centuries and five fifties. His best score is 214*. Notably, these have all come from his appearances in Tests and T20Is as he is yet to make his ODI debut.

At numbers two and three, his distant rivals are Kusal Mendis (888 runs in 26 matches, with six fifties) and Ibrahim Zadran of Afghanistan (844 runs in 25 matches, with a century and eight fifties).

In six Tests this year, Jaiswal has scored 740 runs at an average of 74.00 after 11 innings. This includes two double tons and three fifties. His best score is 214*.

In seven T20Is, he has scored 283 runs at an average of 47.16, with two half-centuries and a strike rate of 175.77. His best score is 77*.

Source: ANI
