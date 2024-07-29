News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit, Kohli return to action for ODIs vs Sri Lanka

Rohit, Kohli return to action for ODIs vs Sri Lanka

Source: ANI
July 29, 2024 14:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and a few other players will start their training from Monday. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

India skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and a few other players will start their training from Monday ahead of the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka starting August 2.

While the Indian T20I team under Suryakumar Yadav will play the third and final match on Tuesday in Pallekele, Rohit, Kohli and a few others like rookie Harshit Rana will train in Colombo after reaching the island nation's capital on Sunday.

Rohit, Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav will hit the ground running nearly a month after they helped India win the T20 World Cup in the Americas for the second time.

The ODIs against Sri Lanka will also mark the return of Shreyas Iyer into the national side. It was in late 2023 that Iyer last played a limited-overs match for India, against South Africa in December.

 

The squad also features Delhi all-rounder Rana, who was a member of the IPL-winning Kolkata Knight Riders' team earlier this year.

These players will train under India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar in Colombo.

Each of the three ODIs will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium here. While the first match is on August 2, the second and third ODIs are on August 4 and 7 respectively. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
'Fearless Approach': Team India's new template in T20s
'Fearless Approach': Team India's new template in T20s
PIX: SKY, Jaiswal, Bishnoi power India to series win
PIX: SKY, Jaiswal, Bishnoi power India to series win
Dravid 'dreams of fantastic cricket' at the Olympics
Dravid 'dreams of fantastic cricket' at the Olympics
Woman found chained in Maha forest with US passport
Woman found chained in Maha forest with US passport
Jaiswal dominates: First to score 1000 runs in 2024
Jaiswal dominates: First to score 1000 runs in 2024
Basement tragedy: LS demands inquiry, RS defers debate
Basement tragedy: LS demands inquiry, RS defers debate
Paris: Ashwini-Crasto on verge of exit after 2nd loss
Paris: Ashwini-Crasto on verge of exit after 2nd loss

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Jaiswal dominates: First to score 1000 runs in 2024

Jaiswal dominates: First to score 1000 runs in 2024

India aim for clean sweep over struggling Sri Lanka

India aim for clean sweep over struggling Sri Lanka

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances