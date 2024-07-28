News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Suryakumar Yadav is a bowlers' captain'

'Suryakumar Yadav is a bowlers' captain'

Source: PTI
July 28, 2024 10:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav and his players celebrate a wicket during the first T20I against Sri Lanka on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/X

India all-rounder Axar Patel says new T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav is a bowlers' captain who allows them the freedom to execute their plans.

The spin all-rounder also said that the team will look to maximise its batting combinations in the ongoing three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.

India crushed hosts Sri Lanka by 43 runs in a high scoring opening T20 International in Pallekele on Saturday.

"I played in the last Australia series with Surya bhai (as captain). I know that he is a bowlers' captain. He gives you free hand (in a way) that you decide first," Axar said after the match.

"Whenever you get hit, he comes and says that it was a good ball. He keeps giving you inputs. As a player, there is a good bond with him."

 

Axar recalled the experience of playing under Suryakumar in the five-match T20I series against Australia in India late last year which the hosts won 4-1.

"As a captain, I have also played with him in the last five matches (against Australia) and when I was playing today, I didn't feel much change," he said.

"In the first three overs when we were going for runs, he was telling me that we can do this or do that and how we can take a wicket. There is no problem if a four or six goes in it. As a bowler, you get confidence from that if the captain is backing you and telling you that you can do this."

Axar said India's batting line-up in the opening match which did not feature Rishabh Pant at No 3 was formulated with the idea that the team maximises its left and right-hand

options.

In the last assignment, the T20 World Cup which India won, Pant batted at No 3 whereas on Saturday skipper Suryakumar came out at the coveted spot and the wicketkeeper-batter dropped down to No 4.

"Our team has four lefties and four righties. If there is a left-right combination (in the middle), it becomes very hard for the bowlers to maintain the line and  lengths consistently especially with rotations with singles."

“Now if there are four lefties, how can you use them? If you have that chance (to ensure) that there are no two lefties or two righties (in the middle) at the same time.”

“If you have that chance, if you have those players in batting, then why not use them? You also have to keep changing the batting order as per the bowling options that the opposition has got,” he added.

The spinner said the message from India's new staff under head coach Gautam Gambhir has been that the team will not experience a major overhaul in the way it operated.

While fielding coach T Dilip has continued in his role, Abhishek Nayar, Sairaj Bahutule and Dutchman Ryan ten Doeschate are now a part of Gambhir's support staff for this tour of Sri Lanka as positions will be finalised after the tour ends.

“I have been playing for 10 years. I have played with different coaches and captains. I don't think a lot will change in the team,” he said.

“When we were talking in the team meeting, they also said the same thing that the coach and captain keep changing but the team remains the same and the 11 or 15 players who stay, they have to do it,” he said.

“They have told us that we will play the way we have been playing. Obviously, the coach and his input can be different. The thinking can be different, they keep telling you here and there. But there is not much change in the team's atmosphere,” he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Bumrah Ignites Captaincy Debate
Bumrah Ignites Captaincy Debate
Dravid's advice to Gambhir: Smile through tough times
Dravid's advice to Gambhir: Smile through tough times
Venkatesh Iyer joins Lancashire for a short stint
Venkatesh Iyer joins Lancashire for a short stint
Delhi Mayor orders action on basement coaching centres
Delhi Mayor orders action on basement coaching centres
3 students die as IAS coaching centre's basement floods
3 students die as IAS coaching centre's basement floods
Olympics soccer: France struggle; Spain, Japan in QF
Olympics soccer: France struggle; Spain, Japan in QF
PIX: Preeti Pawar... from boxing ring to sketchbook
PIX: Preeti Pawar... from boxing ring to sketchbook

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Fortunately that there was no dew: Surya

Fortunately that there was no dew: Surya

PIX: SKY slams fifty as India thrash SL in 1st T20

PIX: SKY slams fifty as India thrash SL in 1st T20

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances