News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India to host Afghanistan for three ODIs in March 2022

India to host Afghanistan for three ODIs in March 2022

December 14, 2021 08:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: A total number of 11 ODI, four T20I and two Test series have been included in Afghanistan's schedule for the next two years. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

India will host Afghanistan for a three-match ODI series in March 2022, the Afghanistan Cricket Board announced on Monday.

 

Apart from the series against India, Afghanistan will also playing against Netherlands, Zimbabwe, Australia, Ireland next year.

A total number of 11 ODI, four T20I and two Test series have been included in Afghanistan's schedule for the next two years. They will also participate in next year's Asia Cup 2022, T20 World Cup 2022, 2023 Asia Cup and 2023 ODI World Cup.

"Out of the 52 matches included in Afghanistan's schedule from 2022 to 2023, there will be 37 ODIs, 12 T20Is and 3 Tests. Considering the fact that Afghanistan will be playing 7 ODI series in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, as well as will participate in four major limited-overs events such as Asia Cup 2022 (T20 format), ICC T20 World Cup 2022, the Asia Cup 2023 (ODI format) & the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023," the ACB said in an official release.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Dubai U-19 spinner Harshit picks 6 wickets in an over!
Dubai U-19 spinner Harshit picks 6 wickets in an over!
VVS Laxman begins tenure as NCA director
VVS Laxman begins tenure as NCA director
Why India Test series is important for SA cricket...
Why India Test series is important for SA cricket...
Man United's league game postponed due to COVID-19
Man United's league game postponed due to COVID-19
Dubai U-19 spinner Harshit picks 6 wickets in an over!
Dubai U-19 spinner Harshit picks 6 wickets in an over!
Nagaland: 'The scars will take years to heal'
Nagaland: 'The scars will take years to heal'
When the Gods Smiled on India
When the Gods Smiled on India

New Zealand Tour of India, 2021

More like this

Former selector rejects Shastri's claims

Former selector rejects Shastri's claims

Who is Priyank Panchal?

Who is Priyank Panchal?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances