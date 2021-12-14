India to host Afghanistan for three ODIs in March 2022

IMAGE: A total number of 11 ODI, four T20I and two Test series have been included in Afghanistan's schedule for the next two years. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

India will host Afghanistan for a three-match ODI series in March 2022, the Afghanistan Cricket Board announced on Monday.

Apart from the series against India, Afghanistan will also playing against Netherlands, Zimbabwe, Australia, Ireland next year.



A total number of 11 ODI, four T20I and two Test series have been included in Afghanistan's schedule for the next two years. They will also participate in next year's Asia Cup 2022, T20 World Cup 2022, 2023 Asia Cup and 2023 ODI World Cup.



"Out of the 52 matches included in Afghanistan's schedule from 2022 to 2023, there will be 37 ODIs, 12 T20Is and 3 Tests. Considering the fact that Afghanistan will be playing 7 ODI series in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, as well as will participate in four major limited-overs events such as Asia Cup 2022 (T20 format), ICC T20 World Cup 2022, the Asia Cup 2023 (ODI format) & the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023," the ACB said in an official release.