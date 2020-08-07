News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL clash sees England tour of India moved to early 2021

IPL clash sees England tour of India moved to early 2021

August 07, 2020 18:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India fans

IMAGE: The tour would also have clashed with the revised dates of the Indian Premier League that is scheduled for Sept. 19-Nov. 10. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

England’s limited overs tour of India that was scheduled for late September has been postponed to early 2021, officials confirmed on Friday.

While the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) cited the prevailing COVID-19 conditions in India, the tour would also have clashed with the revised dates of the Indian Premier League that is scheduled for Sept. 19-Nov. 10 in the United Arab Emirates.

 

The IPL was due to be staged earlier in the year but was postponed due to COVID-19, taking up a slot vacated by the shift of the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia to next year.

The ECB is now in discussions for a tour that will include fixtures in all three formats from late January to late March next year.

“International cricket between India and England is a highlight of the cricketing calendar and we look forward to working with the BCCI to firm-up the schedules for these eagerly anticipated tours as soon as possible,” ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said in a media release.

Jay Shah, honorary secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said they were thankful for the co-operation of the ECB that allows the IPL to go ahead unhindered.

“I am pleased with the way BCCI and ECB have managed the situation,” he said. “The rescheduled tour is also being redesigned in a way to accommodate both red and white-ball formats and will now be a comprehensive one.”

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

BCCI gets govt approval for IPL in UAE?

BCCI gets govt approval for IPL in UAE?

All CPL players, officials COVID-19 negative

All CPL players, officials COVID-19 negative

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use