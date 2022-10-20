India to head to Bangladesh for month-long tour

IMAGE: India will tour Bangladesh for the first time in seven years. Photograph: BCCI

India will tour Bangladesh in December for the first time since 2015 to play two Tests and three one-day internationals, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said on Thursday.

Rohit Sharma's men will kick off the month-long trip with the three ODIs, which will all be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

Chattogram will host the first Test from December 14 with the second in Mirpur from December 22.

"The Bangladesh-India matches in recent history have given us some epic contests and fans from both countries are eagerly waiting for another memorable series," BCB chief Nazmul Hassan said in a statement.

ITINERARY

December 4 - First ODI - Mirpur

December 7 - Second ODI - Mirpur

December 10 - Third ODI - Mirpur

December 14-18 - First Test - Chattogram

December 22-26 - Second Test - Mirpur