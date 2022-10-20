News
India to head to Bangladesh for month-long tour

India to head to Bangladesh for month-long tour

October 20, 2022 13:11 IST
India will tour Bangladesh for the first time in seven years

IMAGE: India will tour Bangladesh for the first time in seven years. Photograph: BCCI

India will tour Bangladesh in December for the first time since 2015 to play two Tests and three one-day internationals, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said on Thursday.

 

Rohit Sharma's men will kick off the month-long trip with the three ODIs, which will all be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

Chattogram will host the first Test from December 14 with the second in Mirpur from December 22.

"The Bangladesh-India matches in recent history have given us some epic contests and fans from both countries are eagerly waiting for another memorable series," BCB chief Nazmul Hassan said in a statement.

ITINERARY

December 4 - First ODI - Mirpur

December 7 - Second ODI - Mirpur

December 10 - Third ODI - Mirpur

December 14-18 - First Test - Chattogram

December 22-26 - Second Test - Mirpur

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
