New Zealand vie for elusive T20 World Cup crown

IMAGE: New Zealand are in reasonable shape in terms of form and fitness. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

New Zealand looked destined to fly into every tournament a little under the radar but having reached the Twenty20 World Cup final last year, a golden generation of Black Caps can only improve by lifting the title in Melbourne next month.

Coach Gary Stead has a largely settled squad with a strong, if not super-powerful, batting line-up highlighted by captain Kane Williamson, and an experienced bowling unit that can destroy any side on its day.

Hardened by a tough warm-up schedule, the Blacks Caps will have a chance to make an early statement when they take on hosts and reigning champions Australia in the opening Super 12 match at Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

They will be without all-rounder Daryl Mitchell, who misses New Zealand's opener with a fractured finger but should be available later in the tournament, but are otherwise in reasonable shape in terms of form and fitness.

Most importantly for their hopes of adding a short format crown to the test world title they secured in 2021, Williamson looks to be back in the sort of nick that saw him knock off 85 runs in last year's final in Dubai.

"It's great to see Kane back hitting the ball as he was," Stead said after Williamson struck a half century in a Tri-Series final against Pakistan in Christchurch last week.

"We've got guys like him and Devon Conway who through pure batsmanship can generate strike rates and be as good as anyone in the world. He showed that last year in the final and he looked in that sort of form again, I thought."

Lockie Ferguson and his fellow quick Adam Milne, who had abdominal issues, came through a run-out in a warm-up against South Africa in Brisbane on Monday and will back up veteran strike duo Trent Boult and Tim Southee.

The two changes to the squad from last year, hard-hitting batsman Finn Allen and Michael Bracewell, have earned their spots on form.

Bracewell took a hat-trick with his first three deliveries in T20 international cricket against Ireland in July and his off-spin has developed sufficiently to make him a genuine all-round threat.

The Black Caps go into the tournament ranked fifth in the world and face a tough path to the semi-finals having been grouped with Australia and England in the Super 12.

Stead, however, is quietly confident that he has a team that can win it all if they play to their potential.

"You do need to get a really competitive score," he said.

"We have a really experienced attack and we have a lot of faith and a lot of trust in the guys that have done it over a long period of time.

"Hopefully we can emulate what we did in the UAE last year and make the finals, but hopefully go one better."