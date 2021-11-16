News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India's Test specialists toil in Mumbai ahead of NZ Tests

India's Test specialists toil in Mumbai ahead of NZ Tests

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
November 16, 2021 18:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: India's senior pro Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane toiled hard in the nets on the second day of the short camp in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

India's Test specialists, including senior speedster Ishant Sharma, toiled hard in the nets on the second day of the short camp in Mumbai on Tuesday as they braced up for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand.

 

Hosts India will take on New Zealand in a two-match series, starting in Kanpur from November 25. The second Test will be played at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium from December 3.  

While the focus was on skipper Ajinkya Rahane on the opening day, it was Ishant and comeback man Jayant Yadav who bowled in the nets for a considerable amount of time on Tuesday.

The lanky Delhi speedster, who has played a staggering 104 Tests, bowled both in the morning and the afternoon session as he looked to sharpen his skills.

Jayant Yadav, who made a comeback to the Test team after long time, also looked to get into the groove as he bowled his off-spins at the Mumbai Cricket Association's facility in Bandra-Kurla Complex in suburban Mumbai.

Rahane, who was named captain in absence of a rested Virat Kohli, and his deputy for the first Test Cheteshwar Pujara batted for a long session in one of the two nets, which were placed at the middle of the ground.  

Pujara, who had also practiced for a short time on Monday, played a variety of shots and took on the local bowlers with gusto, as he batted in the morning as well as the afternoon session.

Young Shubhman Gill also played his shots in the first net, set up at the MCA facility, whose ground in-charge is MCA Apex Council member Nadim Memon.

Among the other players, wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and KS Bharat also did their regular drills, while speedster Umesh Yadav bowled for a brief time in the morning.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu all-rounder Washington Sundar, who is recovering from an injury, was also seen at the camp, and did his drills.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Agarwal is 'excited' to play under coach Dravid
Why Agarwal is 'excited' to play under coach Dravid
NZ pacer Boult on why he opted out of India Tests
NZ pacer Boult on why he opted out of India Tests
Hardik Pandya clarifies over 5 cr watch seizure
Hardik Pandya clarifies over 5 cr watch seizure
Buttler inspired by Pant's Australia heroics
Buttler inspired by Pant's Australia heroics
US 'concerned' over Russia's S-400 arriving in India
US 'concerned' over Russia's S-400 arriving in India
Biden to Xi: Will uphold commitments in Indo-Pacific
Biden to Xi: Will uphold commitments in Indo-Pacific
Should India pick Gaikwad, Iyer for 1st T20?
Should India pick Gaikwad, Iyer for 1st T20?

New Zealand Tour of India, 2021

More like this

Folks, Rahul Dravid Is In Charge!

Folks, Rahul Dravid Is In Charge!

Dravid-Rohit era begins with New Zealand challenge

Dravid-Rohit era begins with New Zealand challenge

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances