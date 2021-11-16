News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hardik Pandya clarifies over 5 cr watch seizure by customs

Hardik Pandya clarifies over 5 cr watch seizure by customs

By Rediff Cricket
November 16, 2021 10:52 IST
Hardik Pandya, on Tuesday, issued a statement clarifying his stand over reports that customs officials had impounded 2 watches worth 5 crore from the India all-rounder, stating "all allegations against me of crossing legal boundaries are totally unfounded."

In a tweet, Hardik said  he had "voluntarily declared all the items that I'd lawfully purchased from Dubai and was ready to pay whatever duties that needed to be paid," further adding that the "cost of the watch is approximately Rs 1.5 crore and not 5 crore as per the rumours floating on social media."

Hardik Pandya's tweet clarifying about customs duty

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya released a statement on Twitter clarifying his stand over claims of non-payment of custom duties. Photograph: Hardik Pandya/Twitter

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

According to reports on Monday, customs officials had seized two watches worth 5 crore from Hardik on his arrival from Dubai as he did not possess invoices for the items purchased and did not declare them at the Customs.

The Indian cricket team returned to India late Sunday night after a disappointing campaign at the just concluded T20 World Cup. 

Hardik Pandya

Rediff Cricket
https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

