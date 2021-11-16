News
Folks, Rahul Dravid Is In Charge!

Folks, Rahul Dravid Is In Charge!

By Rediff Cricket
Last updated on: November 16, 2021 12:09 IST
Team India's new Head Coach Rahul Dravid was spotted at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday, November 15, discussing the nitty-gritty of team selection and the match plan for the first T20 game against New Zealand on Wednesday.

 

Please click on the images to view Rahul's interaction and Team India practising hard.

 

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid, right, speaks to a Rajasthan Cricket Association official (back to camera) as Batting Coach Vikram Rathour, left, and another member of the support staff listen in. Photographs: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid, right, speaks to a Rajasthan Cricket Association official (back to camera) as Batting Coach Vikram Rathour, left, and another member of the support staff listen in. Photographs: PTI Photo

 

Indian cricket team coach Rahul Dravid during a practice session ahead of India's T20 cricket match against New Zealand, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

IMAGE: Captain Rohit Sharma and other members of his team get some match practice at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 
Rediff Cricket
Should Kohli step down as Test captain?
'Rahul Dravid has helped boys across the country'
T20s: How India fared under Captain Kohli
In India, cash will remain king for many more years
What Goldy and Raj Wore to their Wedding
2022 ICC T20 World Cup venues revealed, final at MCG
How Cops Gunned Down Top Maoist
