Folks, Rahul Dravid Is In Charge!

Team India's new Head Coach Rahul Dravid was spotted at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday, November 15, discussing the nitty-gritty of team selection and the match plan for the first T20 game against New Zealand on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid, right, speaks to a Rajasthan Cricket Association official (back to camera) as Batting Coach Vikram Rathour, left, and another member of the support staff listen in. Photographs: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Captain Rohit Sharma and other members of his team get some match practice at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

