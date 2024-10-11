News
Home  » Cricket » India squad for NZ Tests announced, Bumrah named vice-captain

Source: PTI
Last updated on: October 11, 2024 23:45 IST
IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah will be the vice-captain for India's series against New Zealand. Photograph: BCCI

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah was on Friday named vice-captain of India's 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against New Zealand, starting in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The move could indicate that Bumrah is being groomed to lead the team in Rohit Sharma's absence, as there was no designated vice-captain during the recent two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

The squad has been reduced to 15, with uncapped left-arm pacer Yash Dayal, who was part of the Bangladesh Test series, missing out after sustaining a shoulder injury during Uttar Pradesh's Ranji Trophy match against Bengal in Lucknow.

Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mayank Yadav and Prasidh Krishna were named as travelling reserves.

India's squad for the New Zealand Test series: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep.


New Zealand’s Tour of India - Test Match Schedule:
1st Test:

Date: 16th October - 20th October 2024
Time: 9:30 AM
Venue: Bengaluru
2nd Test:

Date: 24th October - 28th October 2024
Time: 9:30 AM
Venue: Pune
3rd Test:

Date: 1st November - 5th November 2024
Time: 9:30 AM
Venue: Mumbai

 

More details to follow. 

