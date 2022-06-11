PIX: Fans pack stadium as Team India practice

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant at a practice session at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Saturday. Photographs: BCCI/Twitter

The Barabati Stadium in Cuttack was packed to the brim on Saturday, as the Indian cricket team got to the grind ahead of the 2nd T20I against South Africa.

Captain Rishabh Pant along with pacer Umran Malik and batter Venkatesh Iyer were seen training in the nets while fans made it a full house at the Barabati.

'Match day feels on a non-match day. A packed stadium here in Cuttack to watch #TeamIndia train. #INDvSA ',' the BCCI tweeted alongside pictures from a practice session.

India face South Africa in the 2nd T20I in Cuttack on Sunday.