PIX: Fans pack stadium as Team India practice

PIX: Fans pack stadium as Team India practice

By Rediff Cricket
June 11, 2022 21:18 IST
Rishabh Pant at a practice session at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Saturday

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant at a practice session at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Saturday. Photographs: BCCI/Twitter

The Barabati Stadium in Cuttack was packed to the brim on Saturday, as the Indian cricket team got to the grind ahead of the 2nd T20I against South Africa. 

 

Captain Rishabh Pant along with pacer Umran Malik and batter Venkatesh Iyer were seen training in the nets while fans made it a full house at the Barabati.  

Umran Malik at a practice session in Cuttack on Saturday 

'Match day feels on a non-match day. A packed stadium here in Cuttack to watch #TeamIndia train. #INDvSA ',' the BCCI tweeted alongside pictures from a practice session.

Venkatesh Iyer plays the pull shot during practice 

India face South Africa in the 2nd T20I in Cuttack on Sunday.

