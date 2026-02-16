'India rocked...' Tendulkar impressed by Pak drubbing

IMAGE: It was India's eighth win against Pakistan in T20 World Cups. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar has praised Team India for their commanding victory over Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, saying the Men in Blue "rocked it" on the big stage.

India thrashed Pakistan by 61 runs in a lopsided match in Colombo on Sunday and qualified for the Super 8s from Group A.

Soon after the match ended, Tendulkar took to social media to congratulate the players for their strong performance, highlighting the impact of the Powerplay and the team's all-round execution.

"The Powerplay was where India took the game away from them. Ishan Kishan in the first innings, and the clinical bowling we saw in the second innings, made all the difference. We were always in the driver's seat. India rocked it tonight," Tendulkar wrote on 'X'.

It was India's third win on the trot in the marquee event, having defeated the USA by 29 runs and Namibia by 93 runs in the previous two matches.

Pakistan's 17th century approach

As Indian dressing room celebrated the victory, praises continued to pour in from former players and experts. Ex-opener Virender Sehwag joined the party and singled out Ishan Kishan for his match-winning knock.

"Ishan Kishan played like a real Dhurandhar. Among all minnows Pakistan looked like the easiest to beat for Bharat because of their 17th century approach to T20 cricket, and they have taken a proper beating as usual. Full kambal kuttai," Sehwag wrote on his 'X' handle.

India now lead 8-1 against Pakistan in T20 World Cup encounters.

Chasing 176, Pakistan were skittled out for 114 in 18 overs.

India will next meet the Netherlands in their last league assignment on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. Pakistan's will face Namibia the same day.

India sit atop the Group A table with three wins from as many matches, while Pakistan dropped down to the third position with two wins and a loss. USA currently occupy the second spot with two wins and two losses.