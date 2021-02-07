News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India risk follow-on as England take control

India risk follow-on as England take control

February 07, 2021 17:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara forged the only century-plus partnership of the innings but India still finished the day 321 behind

Dom Bess

IMAGE: England's players celebrate after Dom Bess dismisses Ajinkya Rahane. Photograph: BCCI

India faced the prospect of having to follow-on after England off-spinner Dom Bess ripped the heart out of their middle order to reduce them to 257-6 at the close on day three of the opening Test in Chennai on Sunday.

Scorecard

After England had posted a mammoth 578 in their first innings before pace bowler Jofra Archer removed both India openers to deny them a strong start to their reply.

 

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: England's players celebrate after Jack Leach takes the catch to dismiss Rishabh Pant. Photograph: BCCI

Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara forged the only century-plus partnership of the innings but India still finished the day 321 behind.

Washington Sundar was unbeaten on 33 at stumps and Ravichandran Ashwin on eight with the hosts needing another 122 runs to avoid having to bat again if England enforce the follow-on.

Earlier, England's tail added 23 runs to their overnight score of 555-8.

On a slow track that offered little carry, Archer generated extra bounce to dismiss Rohit Sharma caught behind for six.

Jofra Archer

IMAGE: England's players celebrate after Jofra Archer dismisses India opener Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Fellow opener Shubman Gill struck five exquisite boundaries, scoring his 29 at a run-a-ball rate, before a superb piece of athleticism from James Anderson cut short his stay.

Stationed at mid-on, Anderson dived to his left to take a brilliant catch after Gill had spooned the ball attempting an on-drive off Archer.

Bess (4-55) then delivered a two-wicket burst which included the prize scalp of Virat Kohli.

The spinner drew India's captain forward with a flighted delivery and Ollie Pope, at short leg, took a sharp catch to dismiss the batsman for 11.

In Bess's next over, Joe Root came up with an even better catch, throwing himself to his left at cover to send back Ajinkya Rahane.

Pujara and Pant, in their contrasting styles, combined in a 119-run partnership to halt the slide.

The dour Pujara made a patient 73 as Pant counter-attacked, bringing up his fifty in 40 balls.

Pujara fell in bizarre manner, pulling Bess towards short leg where Pope ducked and the ball bounced off his shoulder and ballooned to Rory Burns at short mid-wicket.

Pant smashed five sixes in his belligerent 91, all off Jack Leach, who eventually had a hand in his dismissal.

Nearing his century, Pant advanced down the track to Bess and holed out to Leach in the deep.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Stokes, Root forced Nadeem to alter his plans
Stokes, Root forced Nadeem to alter his plans
Good news for India as Shami resumes training
Good news for India as Shami resumes training
Can't help but feel sad for Kuldeep, says Jaffer
Can't help but feel sad for Kuldeep, says Jaffer
PICS: India vs England, first Test, Day 3
PICS: India vs England, first Test, Day 3
Foreign powers want to defame Indian tea: PM in Assam
Foreign powers want to defame Indian tea: PM in Assam
Mayers makes 210 on debut as WI seal remarkable win
Mayers makes 210 on debut as WI seal remarkable win
Himalayan glaciers melting twice as fast, study found
Himalayan glaciers melting twice as fast, study found

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

PICS: India vs England, first Test, Day 3

PICS: India vs England, first Test, Day 3

Root's double-ton puts England in command in Chennai

Root's double-ton puts England in command in Chennai

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use