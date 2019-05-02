ICC Rankings: India retain top spot in Tests; England No 1 in ODIs

IMAGE: The Indian squad with the Test mace. Photograph: BCCI

India and England managed to retain top spots in the Test and ODI team rankings respectively, following the annual update of the ICC rankings on Thursday.

The rankings were updated after series results from 2015-16 were removed, and outcomes from 2016-17 and 2017-18 are weighted at 50 per cent, an ICC statement read.

England are the number one ranked ODI team with less than a month to go for the 2019 World Cup, but India have managed to narrow the gap to just two points.

India's lead over second-placed New Zealand in the Test rankings has narrowed from eight to two points.

India were on 116 points and New Zealand on 108 before the update but Virat Kohli-led side's 3-0 win over South Africa and 2-1 win in Sri Lanka being purged as part of the 2015-16 season sees them losing three points while New Zealand's two 2-0 defeats to Australia being removed sees them gain three points.