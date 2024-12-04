News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » India's players angry as fans pass 'rude' comments at nets

India's players angry as fans pass 'rude' comments at nets

Source: PTI
December 04, 2024 14:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Team India

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin, K L Rahul and Rishabh Pant during India's practice session. Photograph: BCCI/X

Fans will no longer be allowed at India's practice sessions in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series against Australia after some of them passed 'rude' comments during the team's nets in Adelaide on Wednesday.

The practice session was thrown open to fans on Tuesday ahead of the second Test at the Adelaide Oval, starting Friday.

While a handful of them gathered to watch Australia, thousands converged to catch the Indian team live in action from close quarters as the practice facility stands in Adelaide are very close to the nets.

"It was complete chaos. During the Australian training session, not more than 70-odd people turned up but during India's session, 3000 came. No one expected so many fans to turn up," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

"There was another fans' day in Sydney (ahead of the fifth Test) which stands cancelled as players were very disturbed by the rude and insensitive comments that were passed (here),"

he added.

An eye-witness said that fans badgered the likes of Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant to hit sixes and passed comments on the fitness of another player.

 

"Virat (Kohli) and Shubman Gill could have been mobbed because of so many people. Some were doing Facebook live with friends and talking loudly just as the batter took stance," he said.

"One supporter continuously urged a player to say 'hi' to him in Gujarati. Another particular cricketer was body-shamed."

The second Test in Adelaide will be a day-night pink ball match, followed by matches in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Dhoni's Pahadi Swag
SEE: Dhoni's Pahadi Swag
Changing positions no longer a mental challenge: Rahul
Changing positions no longer a mental challenge: Rahul
Jaiswal, Jurel, Washy Take A Coffee Break
Jaiswal, Jurel, Washy Take A Coffee Break
When Gunman Opened Fire At Sukhbir Badal
When Gunman Opened Fire At Sukhbir Badal
I just want to be in the playing XI: K L Rahul
I just want to be in the playing XI: K L Rahul
'Announcing I'm Married May Be...'
'Announcing I'm Married May Be...'
I'll be back: How Fadnavis lived up to his promise
I'll be back: How Fadnavis lived up to his promise

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
'Haven't Spoken To Dhoni For 10 Years'
'Haven't Spoken To Dhoni For 10 Years'
India's Adelaide Dilemma: Rahul Or...?
India's Adelaide Dilemma: Rahul Or...?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances