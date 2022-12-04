News
When Mehidy refused to throw in the towel vs India

When Mehidy refused to throw in the towel vs India

December 04, 2022 20:45 IST
Mehidy Hasan Miraz

IMAGE: Mehidy Hasan Miraz produced a sensational 39-ball 38-run cameo. Photograph: Joe Allison/Getty Images

Lower-order batsman Mehidy Hasan Miraz conjured an unbeaten 38 in a low-scoring thriller as Bangladesh stunned India by one wicket in the opening one-day international in Mirpur on Sunday.

Chasing 187 for victory, the home side slumped to 136-9 in the 40th over with India looking in command at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Mehidy refused to throw in the towel, however, and combined with Mustafizur Rahman in a 51-run partnership, Bangladesh's highest for the 10th wicket, to secure a memorable victory with four overs to spare.

 

An upset looked on the cards after Bangladesh, having elected to field, bundled out India for 186 in 41.2 overs.

Shakib Al Hasan (5-36) wrecked India's top order, dismissing Rohit Sharma (26) and Virat Kohli (nine) in the same over.

KL Rahul saved India's blushes with 73 off 70 balls before falling to Ebadot Hossain (4-47) who also claimed the important wicket of Shreyas Iyer (24).

Deepak Chahar gave India the perfect start by dismissing Najmul Hossain with the first delivery of the Bangladesh innings but skipper Litton Das (41) and Shakib (29) kept the hosts on course.

They suffered a mid-innings collapse but Mehidy, dropped by Rahul on 15, punished India for their sloppy fielding and general indiscipline in bowling which resulted in 17 extras.

Mirpur also hosts the second ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Lyon snares six as Australia outclass Windies
England scent win after bold declaration against Pak
Sprinter Dutee Chand sparks wedding rumours
'Discuss religion with Rahul': Kamal Nath to BJP, RSS
Delhi bans construction work as air quality worsens
Giving poll tickets to women against Islam: Shahi Imam
PIX: Mehidy shines as Bangladesh edge India in 1st ODI

PIX: Mehidy shines as Bangladesh edge India in 1st ODI

Pant abruptly dropped from India's ODI squad in B'desh

