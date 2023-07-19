'India-Pakistan rivalry always gives a different level of thrill'

IMAGE: Ahead of India’s match against Pakistan, wicketkeeper batter Dhruv Jurel said an India vs Pakistan encounter was always a big deal. Photograph: BCCI

Viewers and fans across the country will be treated to a highly entertaining encounter on Wednesday between India (A) and Pakistan (A), in the prestigious ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023.

The players, well aware of its significance, expressed their views and their preparations for this match.

“India-Pakistan has always been a rivalry like it gives a different level of thrill”, said wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel.

Jurel, the wicket-keeper batter, emphasized the storied history and enthralling nature of the India-Pakistan rivalry and perceived a standout performance in this match as a significant accomplishment due to the fierce competition between the two nations.

He further added, “If anyone plays a good game in these matches, it looks like a big achievement for them because it’s the India-Pakistan match.”

All-rounder Abhishek Sharma shared his enduring connection to the India-Pakistan rivalry, tracing it back to his childhood as an ardent fan and recognizing the magnitude of the occasion, he conveyed his excitement and acknowledged the pressure that comes with such a high-profile fixture.

Abhishek Sharma said, “As a fan, I also followed India- Pakistan matches from my childhood.

“Now, when we are getting the opportunity, I can feel the excitement and the pressure.”

Yash Dhull, a right-handed batsman, openly acknowledged the pressure that inevitably accompanies such a high-stakes encounter. He asserted their resolve to effectively handle it, either by embracing the joy of the game or remaining focused under the weight of expectations. Their ultimate goal is to perform at their peak, irrespective of the result.

“Pressure will be there for no doubt, but we just have to find the ways out to handle the pressure whether we will handle it by enjoying the game or we will take the pressure and thus as a result fail to deliver our best, it totally depends upon us,” said Dhull.

“We will enjoy our game like it’s a normal game and also we will not think about the results.”