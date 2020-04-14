News
More chances of snowfall in Lahore than Indo-Pak series: Gavaskar

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
April 14, 2020 21:40 IST
Sunil Gavaskar

IMAGE: India's batting legend Sunil Gavaskar. Photograph: BCCI

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar said it's possible that Lahore receives some snowfall but a bilateral series between India and Pakistan is unlikely to take place in the present circumstances.

 

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar had proposed a made-for-television three-match ODI series between India and Pakistan to raise funds for the fight against the pandemic in both the countries.

World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev had rejected the idea recently and now Gavaskar too does not seem optimistic.

"There are more chances of snowfall in Lahore than bilateral series between India and Pakistan," Gavaskar told former Pakistan batsman Rameez Raja on his Youtube channel.

"Both teams will keep on meeting in World Cups and ICC tournaments, but a series between them seems unlikely right now."

India and Pakistan have not played a full-series since 2007 due to the diplomatic tension between the two nations.

They only play each other in ICC events and Asia Cup.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
