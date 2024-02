IMAGE: Dattajirao Krishnarao Gaekwad captained India on their tour of England in 1959. Photograph: Anshuman Gaekwad/Instagram

India's oldest living Test cricketer Dattajirao Krishnarao Gaekwad passed away at the age of 95 in Vadodara on Tuesday.

Gaekwad captained India on their tour of England in 1959. He played 11 Tests for India between 1952 to 1961.



His son Anshuman Gaekwad played 40 Tests for India before going on to coach the national team, he was also a national selector.