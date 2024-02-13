England's Rehan stopped at Rajkot airport over visa issue

IMAGE: Rehan Ahmed was not allowed to leave the Rajkot airport as he had only a single-entry visa. Photograph: BCCI

Spinner Rehan Ahmed became the second England player to face visa issues in India after he was stopped from leaving the Rajkot International Airport in Hirasar on Monday because of an incorrect visa.

The England's squad arrived at the airport in Rajkot in a chartered flight on Monday after taking a 10-day break in Abu Dhabi ahead of the third Test which starts on Thursday.



Ahmed was not allowed to leave the airport as he had only a single-entry visa granted during the World Cup last year as a stand-by player.



The entire England squad had to wait at the airport before Ahmed was granted a two-day visa with the help of local authorities.



Ahmed's visa issue is expected to be resolved in the next two days.



"The England team has been advised to process the visa again which will be happening in the next two days. The player was allowed to enter the country with the rest of the team and he will be appearing in practice on Tuesday," a BCCI official told Hindustan Times.



Last month, another England spinner Shoaib Bashir's arrival in India ahead of the five-match Test series was also delayed because of visa problems.



England's Pakistan-origin off-spinner Bashir was forced to head back to England from the team's Abu Dhabi training base after a prolonged wait for visa. He ended up missing the first Test in Hyderabad but reached in time for the second match in Visakhapatnam.



The delay snowballed into a major controversy with a British government spokesperson demanding "fair" treatment for the youngster and captain Ben Stokes hardly mincing words in expressing his outrage.



