India, NZ waltz into Champions Trophy semifinal

IMAGE: A confident India move into the last four of the ICC Champions Trophy. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Title contenders, India's place in the semifinals of ICC Champions Trophy was confirmed on Monday following New Zealand's victory over Bangladesh.

The result meant tournament hosts and defending champions Pakistan have been knocked out.

Besides India, New Zealand, who have registered two victories in as many matches, also advanced to the last four stage from Group A.

India won their first two matches in convincing fashion, beating both Bangladesh and Pakistan by identical margin of six wickets.

Having lost their first two games, Pakistan needed a lot of results to go their way to ensure their qualification to the knockouts.

However, their campaign came to a premature end after the Kiwis chased down a target of 237 against Bangladesh with as many as 23 balls to spare.

On Sunday, India rode on a clinical performance to outclass Pakistan with plenty to spare at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

This is the first time Pakistan are hosting an ICC tournament since the 1996 World Cup.