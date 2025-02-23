HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PICS: India thrash sorry Pakistan, put one foot in semis

February 23, 2025 22:34 IST

India's Virat Kohli celebrates after hitting four runs to reach his century and win the match against Pakistan on Sunday

IMAGE: India's Virat Kohli celebrates after hitting four runs to reach his century and win the match against Pakistan on Sunday. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

India beat Pakistan by six wickets in a Group A match of the Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

 

Electing to bat, Pakistan made 241 before being all out with two deliveries left in their stop-start innings.

Shreyas Iyer hit a half-century 

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer bats during his knock of 56. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Saud Shakeel (62) and Mohammad Rizwan (46) scored the bulk of the runs for Pakistan while spinner Kuldeep Yadav claimed 3-40.

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of Shaheen Shah Afridi with team mates. He finished with a three-wicket haul 

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of Shaheen Shah Afridi with team mates. He finished with a three-wicket haul. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Virat Kohli anchored a tricky chase with an unbeaten 100 while Shreyas Iyer made 56 as India registered their second successive victory of the tournament with 7.3 overs to spare.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
