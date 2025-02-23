PICS: India thrash sorry Pakistan, put one foot in semis

IMAGE: India's Virat Kohli celebrates after hitting four runs to reach his century and win the match against Pakistan on Sunday. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

India beat Pakistan by six wickets in a Group A match of the Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Electing to bat, Pakistan made 241 before being all out with two deliveries left in their stop-start innings.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer bats during his knock of 56. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Saud Shakeel (62) and Mohammad Rizwan (46) scored the bulk of the runs for Pakistan while spinner Kuldeep Yadav claimed 3-40.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of Shaheen Shah Afridi with team mates. He finished with a three-wicket haul. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Virat Kohli anchored a tricky chase with an unbeaten 100 while Shreyas Iyer made 56 as India registered their second successive victory of the tournament with 7.3 overs to spare.