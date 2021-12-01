News
India, New Zealand cancel nets due to rain in Mumbai

India, New Zealand cancel nets due to rain in Mumbai

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
December 01, 2021 12:53 IST
IMAGE: India's players at the Chakeri Airport in Kanpur as they depart for Mumbai on Tuesday. Photograph: PTI

India and New Zealand were forced to cancel their training sessions at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium on Wednesday because of rain.

 

The pitch at the Wankhede stadium was covered as it has been raining in Mumbai since early morning.

"Team India's practice session has been cancelled due to rains," said BCCI in a statement.

Both India and New Zealand arrived in Mumbai from Kanpur on Tuesday evening for the second and the final Test of the series, which starts on Friday.

The first Test ended in a draw in Kanpur.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
New Zealand Tour of India, 2021

