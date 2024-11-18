India must discuss their concerns with us: PCB

'We are directly interacting with the ICC and we are still waiting for a response from them so we can take things forward'

IMAGE: PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the federal interior minister, confirmed the PCB had sent a letter to the ICC on the BCCI's decision to not send its team to Pakistan. Photograph: PCB/X

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi on Monday said he is yet to get a response from the ICC over BCCI's refusal to play the Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Earlier this month, the BCCI made it clear to the ICC that it won't send the national team to Pakistan and wants its games to be held in a third country. PCB has rejected the hybrid model and has sought clarity from the ICC on why India doesn't want to travel to Pakistan.

India has not played in Pakistan since the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The ICC event is scheduled in February-March.

"If India has any concerns about sending their team to Pakistan they must talk to us and we will remove them. I don't think there is any reason for India not to come to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy," Naqvi told reporters.

Naqvi, who is also the federal interior minister, confirmed the PCB had sent a letter to the ICC on the BCCI's decision to not send its team to Pakistan.

"We are directly interacting with the ICC and we are still waiting for a response from them so we can take things forward," he said.

Asked if the matter will be complicated further after Jay Shah takes over as ICC chairman on December 1, Naqvi said: "Things don't work like this, every board is independent and has its own say and I think the ICC must also think about its credibility as it represents all cricket boards of the world."

Naqvi sidestepped questions about Muzaffarabad, located in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, being removed from the Champions 'Trophy Tour' and also about whether Pakistan would accept the hybrid model for the tournament.

The BCCI had raised strong objections to the 'Trophy Tour' being staged in the disputed territory.

"I am here to talk about the construction work progress and we are waiting for the ICC to respond to us as they also have to announce the schedule."

Talking about the renovation work for the Champions Trophy, he said the construction is progressing on schedule.

"We are ahead of our deadline to complete construction and finishing at all three stadiums in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi."