News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » RCB unveil new bowling coach for IPL 2025

RCB unveil new bowling coach for IPL 2025

Source: PTI
November 18, 2024 19:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Omkar Salvi has in the past been Kolkata Knight Riders' assistant coach

IMAGE: Omkar Salvi has in the past been Kolkata Knight Riders' assistant coach. Photograph: Kind courtesy Royal Challengers Bengaluru/X

Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday announced the appointment of Omkar Salvi as the IPL franchise's bowling coach, a reward for guiding Mumbai to Ranji Tropy and Irani Trophy titles last season.

A well-known name on the domestic circuit, Omkar has in the past worked as assistant coach with Kolkata Knight Riders.

"Omkar Salvi, current Head Coach of Mumbai, has been appointed as RCB's Bowling Coach," the franchise tweeted.

 

"Omkar, who has won the Ranji Trophy, Irani Trophy and the IPL in the last 8 months, is excited to join us in time for #IPL2025, after completion of his Indian domestic season duties."

He is expected to join RCB after the end of the ongoing Ranji season, which will resume on January 23.

In between, he will also oversee Mumbai's campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

Omkar, who is the younger brother of former India player Avishkar Salvi, has played just one List-A game for Railways in 2005. He is contracted with the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) until March 2025.

This will be Salvi's second IPL stint after his tenure at KKR.

RCB have never won an IPL title despite participating in it since the tournament's inaugural edition way back in 2008.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
When It Was Bradman Versus India
When It Was Bradman Versus India
Blow for India! Injured Gill set to miss Perth Test
Blow for India! Injured Gill set to miss Perth Test
'Pant's recovery was a miracle'
'Pant's recovery was a miracle'
Amit Shah reviews Manipur situation for 2nd day running
Amit Shah reviews Manipur situation for 2nd day running
RG Kar murder: Why did police blow horn outside court?
RG Kar murder: Why did police blow horn outside court?
15 seniors booked after medic's death during ragging
15 seniors booked after medic's death during ragging
Dalit student alleges casteist slurs by Delhi principal
Dalit student alleges casteist slurs by Delhi principal

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
I don't know if I'll play a match or not: Nadal
I don't know if I'll play a match or not: Nadal
Washout Time For India Down Under
Washout Time For India Down Under

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances