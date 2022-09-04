Aisa Cup PHOTOS: India vs Pakistan

Images from the Asia Cup Super 4 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates his half century against Pakistan. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Invited to bat, India posted 181 for 7 against arch-rivals Pakistan in their Super 4 game of the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

IMAGE: KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma gave India a quickfire start against Pakistan. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Virat Kohli top-scored for India with 60 off 44 balls, while KL Rahul and captain Rohit Sharma contributed 28 apiece.

For Pakistan, Shadab Khan picked up two wickets for 31 runs, while Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Nawaz took a wicket each.

Earlier, India made three changes from the last Pakistan game with Rishabh Pant coming in place of Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya returning in the playing XI after the Hong Kong match, while spinner Ravi Bishnoi got his first-look-in.

IMAGE: Pakistan players celebrate the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Avesh Khan was out with fever, while Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the tournament with knee injury.

For Pakistan, Mohammed Hasnain came in place of Shahnawaz Dahani.