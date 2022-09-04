News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Aisa Cup PHOTOS: India vs Pakistan

Aisa Cup PHOTOS: India vs Pakistan

Source: PTI
September 04, 2022 21:36 IST
Images from the Asia Cup Super 4 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates his half century against Pakistan. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Invited to bat, India posted 181 for 7 against arch-rivals Pakistan in their Super 4 game of the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

 

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma gave India a quickfire start against Pakistan. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Virat Kohli top-scored for India with 60 off 44 balls, while KL Rahul and captain Rohit Sharma contributed 28 apiece.

For Pakistan, Shadab Khan picked up two wickets for 31 runs, while Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Nawaz took a wicket each.

Earlier, India made three changes from the last Pakistan game with Rishabh Pant coming in place of Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya returning in the playing XI after the Hong Kong match, while spinner Ravi Bishnoi got his first-look-in.

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Pakistan players celebrate the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Avesh Khan was out with fever, while Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the tournament with knee injury.

For Pakistan, Mohammed Hasnain came in place of Shahnawaz Dahani.

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
