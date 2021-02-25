News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India inch closer to WTC final; England out of race

India inch closer to WTC final; England out of race

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
February 25, 2021 21:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli, right, celebrates with Washington Sundar after winning the third Test in Motera, on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

India knocked England out of contention from the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final in June with their 10-wicket triumph in the day-night third Test in Motera which propelled the hosts to the top of the standings.

 

India now have to either win or draw the final game at the same venue, starting on March 4 to claim the right to take on New Zealand in the WTC final at Lord's in London. The Black Caps have already qualified and are placed second in the latest list.

"England have dropped to 64.1 percentage points on the points table, which is now led by India with 71 percentage points," the ICC stated.

"England are out of the race for a place in the final of the ICC World Test Championship after losing the third Test against India in Ahmedabad," it added.

England, who are now 2-1 down in the four-match series, needed to win the four-match series 3-1 to play the June 18-22 final.

New Zealand are assured of a place in the final with 70 percentage points.

If India lose the and fourth and final Test against Australia, then Australia, who are in third place with 69.2 percentage points, will make it to the final to be held at Lord's, from June 18 to 22.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
India down England in pink-ball Test inside 2 days
India down England in pink-ball Test inside 2 days
Check out the Tests that ended on Day 2
Check out the Tests that ended on Day 2
Ashwin fourth Indian to scale 400 Test wickets
Ashwin fourth Indian to scale 400 Test wickets
India, Pak agree to 'strict observance' of ceasefire
India, Pak agree to 'strict observance' of ceasefire
Disengagement pact enforced respect for LAC: India
Disengagement pact enforced respect for LAC: India
No evidence of political influence: Nirav Modi judge
No evidence of political influence: Nirav Modi judge
Toolkit case: Shantanu granted protection from arrest
Toolkit case: Shantanu granted protection from arrest

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

India win D/N Test in 2 days, dash England's WTC hopes

India win D/N Test in 2 days, dash England's WTC hopes

PIX: Cricketing Carnival in Ahmedabad!

PIX: Cricketing Carnival in Ahmedabad!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use