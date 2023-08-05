News
Injured Cummins likely to miss India series next month

Injured Cummins likely to miss India series next month

Source: PTI
August 05, 2023 15:10 IST
Pat Cummins injured his wrist on the opening day of the 5th Ashes Test at the Oval in London last week

IMAGE: Pat Cummins injured his wrist on the opening day of the 5th Ashes Test at the Oval in London last week. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Australia skipper Pat Cummins could miss the three-match ODI series against India next month having played the fifth Ashes Test with a suspected broken wrist.

Cricket Australia is yet to reveal the details of Cummins' injured left wrist.

The men from Down Under will fly to India for the ODI series, which is slated to begin on September 22 in Mohali.

 

However, "two sources with knowledge of the matter but not authorised to speak publicly say medical staff have not ruled out a possible fracture," according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

The Australian pace spearhead had injured his wrist on the opening day of the final Ashes Test at the Oval last week. He had played the remainder of the Test with a heavily-strapped wrist, and while the injury did not appear to impede Cummins's bowling, the skipper's discomfort while batting was evident.

However, after playing six Tests in two months, including the World Test Championship final against India, Cummins was expected to take some time off.

CA is likely to announce the squads for Australia's upcoming white-ball assignments, that includes the tour of South Africa and India, next week.

Mitchell Marsh is expected to lead in Cummins's absence. The all-rounder is also in contention to be named Australia's T20 skipper.

Star batter Steve Smith had captained Australia in Cummins's absence in India earlier this year.

Australia are scheduled to play three T20Is and five ODIs against South Africa, starting August 30, following which they will travel to India for the ODIs.

Source: PTI
India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

