Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Old template': How Gill bounced back to form!

'Old template': How Gill bounced back to form!

Source: PTI
August 13, 2023 12:37 IST
'It's important to go to your basics.'

IMAGE: Shubman Gill smashed a brilliant 47-ball 77 to power India to an emphatic nine-wicket win against the West Indies and level the T20I series at 2-2. Photograph: BCCI

Young India opener Shubman Gill has said he went back to the basics and followed the 'old template' to return to form, in the fourth T20 International against the West Indies on Saturday.

 

The 23-year-old failed to reach double digits and got out at 3, 7 and 6 in the first three T20Is, before returning to form with a cracking innings of 47-ball 77 in India's nine-wicket win over the West Indies, in Lauderhill, United States.

"In the first three matches, I could not even score 10, today (the) wicket was a bit better, so wanted to capitalise. Then when I got a good start, we just wanted to finish it," Gill said in a conversation with Punjab pacer and team-mate Arshdeep Singh after the fourth T20I.

"T20 format is like that. When you have 3-4 matches where a good shot is caught by the fielder, and you are eyeing quick runs, you don't have time to think much...

"It's important to go to your basics. You just look at what your template was when you were consistently scoring runs.

"You have to identify whether you are making any mistake. I felt I wasn't making a mistake in any of the three matches. But I couldn't convert my starts," he added.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep claimed 3/38, while left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (2/26) was the next best as India restricted the West Indies to 178/8.

In reply, Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal were off to a flier to put together 165-run opening partnership.

The win levelled the five-match series at 2-2 with the deciding fifth and final T20I slated for Sunday.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
