Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: West Indies vs India, 4th T20I

PHOTOS: West Indies vs India, 4th T20I

Source: PTI
August 12, 2023 21:52 IST
Images from the 4th T20I between India and West Indies in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Saturday.

Shimron Hetmyer

IMAGE: Shimron Hetmyer hammered 61. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

West Indies posted a competitive 178 for 8 against India in the fourth T20 International in Florida on Saturday.

 

Shimron Hetmyer (61) and Shai Hope (45) did bulk of the scoring after West Indies skipper Rovman Powell won the toss and elected to bat.

Kuldeep Yadav

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav celebrates. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Arshdeep Singh (3/38) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/26) took most of the wickets for India, who had won the third T20I to keep the series alive.

The hosts are leading the five-match series 2-1.

 Arshdeep Singh

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh bagged three wickets. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

 

