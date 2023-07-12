News
Can Windies Series End Kohli's 5-year Century Drought?

Can Windies Series End Kohli's 5-year Century Drought?

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 12, 2023 14:19 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Fans hope Virat Kohli can break his five-year drought for an overseas Test century. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters
 

Aakash Chopra tips Virat Kohli to break his five-year drought for an overseas Test century during the West Indies series.

Kohli's last century in overseas Tests dates back to 2018 in Perth, Australia, and he has been unable to achieve another since then.

With India starting a new WTC cycle in the West Indies, all eyes are on Kohli, and Chopra predicts that the star batter's wait for an overseas hundred will come to an end in the series.

'It is quite interesting that Virat Kohli has not scored an overseas Test century in five years,' points out Chopra, a former India cricketer during a discussion on his YouTube channel, adding, 'That wait may come to an end in this series.'

Despite Kohli's impressive record in Test cricket across various countries, his performance in the Caribbean has been subdued.

The Hindu newspaper reported that Kohli has scored 463 runs in 9 innings in the West Indies, at an average of 35.61.

'The last time India toured the West Indies for two Tests was in 2019, Kohli managed only 136 runs in four innings at 34.00 and hit two fifties,' The Hindu reported.

'However, in the four-match series in 2016,' The Hindu added, 'Kohli was the top-scorer with 251 runs in four innings at 62.75 and also hit his only Test hundred in the country.'

REDIFF CRICKET
India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

