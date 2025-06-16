Milestone Watch: Gill, Rahul, Jadeja In Focus

Senior pro K L Rahul will be looking to resurrect his Test career as he takes up a key role in the Indian batting line-up following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. But all eyes will be on the young Shubman Gill, who will captain a revamped Indian team, while his deputy Rishabh Pant will also be keen to make a mark.

A strong showing with the bat in England could take Rahul past 9000 runs in international cricket, while veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja needs 309 runs to complete 7000 international runs.



As India get set to take on England in a five-match Test series, starting in Leeds on June 20, a look at the upcoming milestone for their top players:



Shubman Gill

India's newly-appointed captain Shubman Gill needs 107 runs to complete 2000 Test runs. In 32 Tests, he has scored 1893 runs at an average of 35.05, with five centuries and seven fifties, with a best score of 128.



Gill will be looking to improve upon his modest record in England, where he has managed just 88 runs across six innings in three Tests.



Yashasvi Jaiswal

The young Yashasvi Jaiswal is also on the verge of 2000 Test runs -- needing 202 runs to get there. He has enjoyed a dream start to Test cricket with 1798 runs in 19 matches at an average of 52.88, with a healthy strike rate of above 65. He has scored four centuries and 10 fifties, with a best score of 214 not out.



Having not fared well with the bat in the practice matches in the UK, with just one fifty in four innings, Jaiswal will be aiming to get back among the runs against the new-look England pace attack led by Chris Woakes -- against whom he has excelled before. He smashed a whopping 712 runs with two double centuries and three fifties in the home series against England last year.



He took the legendary James Anderson to the cleaners on the slow wickets in India. But on the seaming pitches in England, he could face a testing time against the young and inexperienced English attack of Josh Tongue, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, and Jamie Overton. But like he proved in Australia, he can adapt to any conditions, having scored 391 runs in the five-Test series in Australia, including a century and two fifties.



Jaiswal is another on the verge of another milestone -- needing just 464 runs away from 3000 international runs. In 43 international matches and 59 innings, Jaiswal has scored 2536 runs at an average of 46.10, with five centuries and 15 fifties.



K L Rahul





K L Rahul -- the senior-most batter in the squad -- is 435 runs away from 9000 international runs. Having regained the form, confidence, and intent that once made him a fan favourite, Rahul will be eyeing a career-defining series in England as he gets set to return to the opening position.



His career has been marked by patches of inconsistency, preventing him from cementing a regular spot in all formats. But this time, he will be eager to assert his batting credentials in England, where he has 614 runs in nine Tests at 34.11, with two centuries and a fifty.



In the last series in England in 2021, he began brightly with scores of 84, 26 and 129, before fading away with just 76 runs in his next five innings. This will be his third Test tour of England, having first toured the country in 2018, when he scored 299 runs in five Tests at 29.90, including one century.



He has shown strong signs in the buildup with scores of 116 and 51 against England Lions -- displaying his technical finesse and composure at the crease.



In 215 international matches, Rahul has scored 8565 runs at an average of 39.10. He has scored a total of 17 centuries and 57 fifties, with the best score of 199.



Rishabh Pant

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who endured a patchy IPL 2025 barring a century in the final league game, will be aiming to rediscover his best form with the bat.



Pant also struggled during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, scoring 255 runs with just one fifty in nine innings, as his counter-attacking approach didn't always pay off.



He needs just 52 runs to complete 3000 Test runs.



In 43 Tests, Pant has made 2948 runs in 75 innings at an average of 42.11, at an impressive strike rate of 73.62. He has hit six centuries -- two of them in England -- and 15 fifties, with a best score of 159 not out.



Having become one of India's most dependable overseas performers, Pant will look to bring controlled aggression to the crease as he takes on the added responsibility of vice-captaincy.



Ravindra Jadeja

Senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja -- India's most experienced player on this tour -- needs 309 runs to complete 7000 runs in international cricket. Following the departures of seniors Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin, along with Gill, Rahul and Pant, forms the leadership core of this young squad.



Jadeja has been dependable batter for India in the lower order across formats, having made 6691 runs in 358 matches in international cricket, at an average of 32.32, with four centuries and 35 fifties, with a best score of 175 not out.



He scored a century in India's last tour of England in the Edgbaston Test in July 2022. This will be his fourth tour of England, where he scored 642 runs in 12 Tests at an average of 29.18, while managing just 27 wickets at an average of 43.48.



Mohammed Siraj

India's pace hope Mohammed Siraj, an underrated contributor to team's overseas success, also stands on the verge of a milestone.



He needs 15 scalps to register 200 wickets in international cricket. He boasts of a good record with 185 wickets in 96 matches at an average of 28.28 and best figures of 6/15.



Siraj could relish the seamer-friendly conditions in England, where he has picked up 23 wickets in six games at an average of 34.

Siraj, who has taken 100 wickets in 36 Tests, has a superb record in away Tests with 81 wickets from 22 games at an average of 29.97, while at home he has managed just 19 wickets from 14 Tests at an average of 40.63.

